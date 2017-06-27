logo

Obituary

Joyce Woody Greene

Staff Reports • Jun 27, 2017 at 1:52 PM

A memorial service for Mrs. Greene will be held Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at Greenlee Baptist Church at 5967 U.S. 70 W., Old Fort, N.C. 28762. Interment services at McDowell Memorial Park will be private.

Mrs. Greene, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away June 11, 2017. Mrs. Greene was born May 6, 1941 in Marion, N.C. to the late Rev. Burnette Jennings “B.J.” Woody and the former Lennie Ethel Duncan.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her husband, M. Claude Greene; sons, Jeff (Tammy) Greene, Jerry (Penny) Greene; and grandchildren, Andrea Greene, Courtney Greene, Zachary Greene and Emma Greene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Southern Manor Living Center at 900 Coles Ferry Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.