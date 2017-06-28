Carolyn Lecornu Moss

Mrs. Moss, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, died June 27, 2017 at her home.

A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Lawton Jennings Lecornu and Martha Midgett Lecornu. A homemaker, she worked for many years in the cafeteria at the former Castle Heights Military Academy. She was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Bates; brother, Glen Lecornu.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kenneth Moss; three children, Donneita (Houston) Rogers, Kevin Hunt, Jackie (Darryl) Johnson; four grandchildren, Karen Altman, Melissa (Shane) Helton, Skyler (Grant) Richardson, Cortlyn Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Autumn and Michael Holder, Jewell Whidman, Freedom and Samuel Helton; sister-in-law, Jean Lecornu; brother-in-law, Douglas (Jean) Bates; and special friends, Shirley and Tex Barthel.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.