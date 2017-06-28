Dewey Jennings Fite

Mr. Fite, age 99, passed away Tuesday June 27, 2017 at TriStar Summit Medical Center. Mr. Fite was born April 21,1918 in the Prosperity community in Wilson County. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel E. Fite and Violet Brilla Jennings Fite; son, Daniel E. Fite II; and siblings, Pauline, Erma, Harley, Albert, Willie B. and McKnight.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Miriam Austin Fite; and children, Dr. Austin (Lauren) Fite, Elizabeth "Libby" Kluge and Jenvea Fite (Dan) Midgett.

Dewey graduated from Cumberland University in 1940 with majors in chemistry and biology. He worked for the DuPont Co. as a chemist for several years in explosive manufacturing plants at Millington. After the closing of the Millington plant, he was transferred to DuPont paint and varnish plant in Philadelphia. He returned to Lebanon in 1946, where he owned and operated restaurants for 20 years. He then became involved in the real estate business, owning his own company for many years, and selling his business to Cumberland Real Estate in 2010. He worked his later years in real estate with his son-in-law, Dan E. Midgett and also partnered in Dugdale and Fite.

Dewey was a part of the real estate business until his death. He was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and helped conduct services at Hearthside Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Fite's memory to College

Hills Church of Christ, Compassionate Hands Homeless Ministry at 1401 Leeville

Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.