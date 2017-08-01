James Thomas ‘J.T.’ Williams

J.T. Williams, age 70, passed away July 26, 2017.

Mr. Williams served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a car-hauler in civilian life.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Williams; children, Lisa (John) Cooper, Nicole (Hank) Miller, Sara (Danny) Allen, Colleen (Paul) Kraiss, Mary (Adam) Schuster; and grandchildren, Katelyn (Evan) Myrick, Autumn Miller, Ashley Miller, Makayla Allen, Jadan Allen, Jody Williams, Abby Cooper, Adam Cooper, James Gallaher, Morgan Gallaher, Ben Schuster and Jack Schuster.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Spurgeon and Edna Williams.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.