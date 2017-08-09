Charles Kenneth Jennings

He is survived by companion, Andrea Bell; daughters, Jacqueline R. Rhodes, Karissa M. Talley, and Shawnte (Octavious) Lewis; sisters, Ella M. Hamer, Judy Austin, Kessie Jennings; brother, Patrick Maynard; sister-in-law, Rovine Jennings; grandchildren, Tareko Butler, Isaiah Jennings, and CeAsia Jennings; ten great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie B. and Gladys Jennings, brother Rondell Jennings, sister Gladys Neal, and grandson Dearies Kjuan Butler.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.