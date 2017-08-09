logo

Obituary

Charles Kenneth Jennings

Staff Reports • Aug 9, 2017 at 7:24 PM

Services for Mr. Jennings, 75, will be held Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  

He is survived by companion, Andrea Bell; daughters, Jacqueline R. Rhodes, Karissa M. Talley, and Shawnte (Octavious) Lewis; sisters, Ella M. Hamer, Judy Austin, Kessie Jennings; brother, Patrick Maynard; sister-in-law, Rovine Jennings; grandchildren, Tareko Butler, Isaiah Jennings, and CeAsia Jennings; ten great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie B. and Gladys Jennings, brother Rondell Jennings, sister Gladys Neal, and grandson Dearies Kjuan Butler.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

 