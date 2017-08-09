logo

Obituary

JoAnn Gill

Staff Reports • Aug 9, 2017 at 2:05 PM

The family of Ms. Gill will be receiving friends Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Sten Criscoe, is Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service with family serving as pallbearers.

JoAnn Gill, age 73, passed away Aug. 8, 2017 after a short illness.        

Ms. Gill was a loving mother who had a heart that loved and cared for all people in need. She attended Community Baptist Church. 

She is survived by her children, Clinton Randolph, Lorie (Sten) Criscoe, Jennie (James) Howell; grandchildren, Charles Randolph, Chris Randolph, Meagan McCrary, Amanda Robbins, Rachel Feazel, Victoria Howell; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Billy Ruth Sircy, Peggy Kramer and Kenny Thackston. 

She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Thackston; mother, Fannie Hunter; and sisters, Brenda Crawford and Bobbie Jean Carver.

Memorial donations may be made to Forkum Ministries at 7542 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon to feed the hungry. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.