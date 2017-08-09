JoAnn Gill, age 73, passed away Aug. 8, 2017 after a short illness.

Ms. Gill was a loving mother who had a heart that loved and cared for all people in need. She attended Community Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Clinton Randolph, Lorie (Sten) Criscoe, Jennie (James) Howell; grandchildren, Charles Randolph, Chris Randolph, Meagan McCrary, Amanda Robbins, Rachel Feazel, Victoria Howell; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Billy Ruth Sircy, Peggy Kramer and Kenny Thackston.

She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Thackston; mother, Fannie Hunter; and sisters, Brenda Crawford and Bobbie Jean Carver.

Memorial donations may be made to Forkum Ministries at 7542 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon to feed the hungry.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.