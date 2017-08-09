Linda Darnell Cook

Mrs. Cook, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Born in Orangeburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Major and Agnes Wilder Bradshaw. She was a homemaker and retired employee of K-Mart.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Andrews of Lebanon and Donna (Benny) Ferguson of Watertown; son, Chris (Susan) Cook of Lebanon; daughter-in-law, Rena

Cook of Watertown; grandchildren, Jimmy Ferguson, Brad (Holli) Ferguson, David Murphy, Derrick and Summer Cook; great grandchildren, Merissa Skye Bloom, Zachery Ferguson, Lily Cook, Lucas Hunter David; sister, Mary Blume of Lebanon; brothers, Ray Bradshaw of Elberton, Ga. and Terry (Trish) Bradshaw of Orangeburg, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell “Buck” Cook; a son, Mike Cook and a brother, Roy Bradshaw.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, or visit hunterfuneral.com.