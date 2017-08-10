Todd Jason Barkalow

Mr. Barkalow, age 53, of Nashville, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 24, 1963 in Nashville to Ann Owens Barkalow and the late Bruce A. Barkalow and grew up in Mt. Juliet.

He is survived by his children, Alexander (Ahjainene) and Tennessee; sister, Cheryl; brother, Scott (Tina); sister, Camille; nephews, Anthony and A.J.; niece, Julianne.

He had a fond love of his Grandma Owens and family.

With his brother, Scott, he played Little League baseball, was a Boy Scout in Troop 911 and studied karate. He was a 1982 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and attended Trevecca Nazarene University. He was a longtime employee of CSX Railroad. He was a huge MMA fighting and University of Tennessee football fan, enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and gardening.

He was a caring son, adored brother, thoughtful uncle and wonderful father to his children and a treasured friend.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.