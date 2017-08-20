logo

Obituary

Bill J. Brown Jr.

Staff Reports • Aug 20, 2017 at 5:19 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Brown will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Ron Webb officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with David May, Jeff Morris, Keith Lewis, Daniel Sullivan, Kevin Miller and Jack Hardin serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Mr. Brown, age 54, of Nolensville, passed away Aug. 19, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Ewing Brown; and grandparents, Thomas and Lerline Ewing Sr. and Wilburn and Ovie Brown.

He is survived by his companion, Brenda Fringer; father, Billy (Linda) Brown; son, Austin Victory; daughter, Hilliary Brook (Matt) Campbell; sister, Belinda (Daniel) Sullivan; brother, Brad Brown; stepbrother, Kevin (Leslie) Miller; stepsister, Elizabeth (Tim) Hicks; and grandchildren, Dale, Levi and Addilyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward funeral costs.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.