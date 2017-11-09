Hugh H. Purnell

Mr. Purnell, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born Sept. 21, 1936 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Walter Dayton and Hughlette Hamblen Purnell. He was a member of Laguardo Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army from 1960-62 and the Tennessee National Guard from 1962-65. He retired from DuPont in 1998.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kittie Speight and Charline Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen Lawrence Purnell; two daughters, Melissa (Bill) Morrison, Lynn (Scott) Smith; three grandchildren, Jake (Brandilyn) Smith, Jaime Morrison, Kristen (Cody) Swayze; four great-grandchildren, Eilem Smith, Eden Smith, Braylen Higgs and Wyatt Smith; and brother, Walter Dayton Purnell Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

