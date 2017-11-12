Wiley Thomas ‘Tommy’ Williams

Mr. Williams, age 69, of Gladeville, passed away Nov. 10, 2017.

Born Jan. 21, 1948 in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Wiley Thomas Williams Sr. and Bessie Johns Williams. He graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1966 and obtained an associate’s degree from Cumberland College. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era and attended the Gladeville Church of Christ. He retired from Duke Energy, and was a realtor with the Agee & Johnson auction team. He also served on the Wilson County Planning Commission.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Swain Williams; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rob and Melanie Williams, Kent and Casey Williams; four grandsons, R.T., Hunter, Wiley and Cody; brother, H.L. Williams; and a sister, Wylene Rohtert.

Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Wilson Swain, James Edwin Swain, Jerry Mangrum, Jimmie Pitman, Johnnie Ricketts, Agee & Johnson auction team and Men of Gladeville Church of Christ.

Active pallbearers will be Rob, Kent, R.T. and Hunter Williams, Clay Sanders, Brian Swain, Drew Hendry and Jeff Hall.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

