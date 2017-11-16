logo

Obituary

Virginia Lee Bates Meadows

Staff Reports • Nov 16, 2017 at 2:03 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Meadows will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Kenny George and Randy Spurlock officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

Mrs. Meadows, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 15, 2017. 

A homemaker, she was a member of the Nonaville Road Church of Christ and attended Maple Hill Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Grayson Bates and Ruth Lawrence Booker Bates; husband, Garland Meadows; sons, Tony Wesley, Walter Heckman; stepsons, Edwin and Dan Meadows; brother, Verner Bates; and sisters, Lucy and Betty Sue Bates.

She is survived by her two sons, Grayson (Debbie) Heckman, Tim (Melissa) Meadows; stepson, Steve (Barbara Jean) Meadows; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.