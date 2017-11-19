Richard Turner

Mr. Turner, age 85, of Lewisburg and formerly of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 17, 2017 at the Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

Born Sept. 7, 1932 in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Henry Lewis Turner and Bertha Watson Turner. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Tennessee Tech. He was in the United States Air Force for eight years, serving during the Korean War and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lewisburg. He also was a member of Lebanon Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He served as the commissioner of Public Works for the city of Lebanon for four years, and then moved to Lewisburg in 1978 to become the general manager of Lewisburg Electric, retiring in 2014.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eula Mai Taylor; and two brothers, James Turner and Haywood Turner.

He is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Margaret Sanders Turner; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Debra Turner; and two granddaughters, Shelby (Brian) Comte and Hannah Turner.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Holly Garland and nursing staff, Herbert Ray Sanders, Charles Ray Smith and El Shon Richmond.

Active pallbearers will be Brandon Sanders, Josh Sanders, Tim Smith, Larry Barlar, Ernest Sanders, Ricky Sanders, Steve Lewis and Walter Bussart.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.