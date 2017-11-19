Sharon Beazley Richards

Mrs. Richards, age 75, passed away Sunday Nov. 19, 2017 in the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto Beazley and Marie Morse Beazley; brother, Jerry Beazley; grandmother, Grace Riggan Morse; and grandfather, Ben Morse.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, W.C. Trooper Richards; children, Lorri Barrett Bates, Colleen (Edmond) Davis, Eddie Richards; grandchildren, Heather Grace Capps, Rebecca Lincoln, Anna (Brian) Bundrick, Christopher Richards; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Layla Bundrick.

Mrs. Richards was a member of Gladeville United Methodist Church, and a retired administrative assistant with First American Bank.

Active pallbearers will be Jarrod Beazley, Jason Savage, Bret Riggan, David Denney, Tommy Knowles and Wayne Etheridge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Richards' memory to Alive Hospice or Gladeville United Methodist Church.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

