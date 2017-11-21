Charles ‘Chuck’ Houston Bragg Jr.

Chuck Bragg passed away Nov. 18, 2017 at age 62.

Mr. Bragg is survived by his wife, Janice Whittle Bragg; and sisters, Delia McCreary and Patricia Button.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sissy O’Neil Bragg; and son, Josh Bragg.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

