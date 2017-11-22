Obituary: Dean Johnson Estes

Mrs. Estes went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, 2017 at the Pavilion in Lebanon. She was born November 3, 1923 in Lebanon to her parents, the late William George and Lillie Lora Shepherd Johnson. She was a resident of Smithville for 75 years. She moved to Lebanon after the death of her son, Billy, Jr. to live with her grandson, Trey, and his family. She and her husband owned and operated Estes Shoe Store in Smithville for many years. She also served as DeKalb County Circuit Court Clerk, secretary at WJLE for over 15 years and retired from Union Planters Bank. During the war, while her husband was in the Army, she worked as time clerk at Milton TN Shell Loading Plant. She was a member of the Smithville First Baptist Church and attended the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Billy Lewis Estes, Sr.; her sons, Billy Lewis Estes, Jr. and Donald Johnson Estes; grandsons, Marshall Hunter Estes and Jasen Travis Estes; brothers, James Douglas Johnson, Perry Huffman Johnson, Howard Milton Johnson and William Glenn Johnson; brothers-in-law, Lester Albert and Raymond Thorne; sister-in-law, Sue Bass Johnson; father and mother-in-law, Herman Lewis and Gerda Faye Estes; brother-in-law, Glen Estes, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jean and Howard Arrington. She is survived by and leaves to cherish her memory, grandsons, Billy (Mary) Lewis “Trey” Estes III of Lebanon and Michael (Hays) Houston of Nashville; daughter-in-law, Nancy Cantrell Estes of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Billy Lewis Estes IV and Emily, Chelsie and Micah Ryne Estes, Brady Dean Estes, Benjamin Donald Estes, Mary Caroline Ferguson and Evan Ferguson all of Lebanon; great-great-grandchildren, Billy Lewis Estes V, Gemma, Marly and Nash Ferguson and Aden Estes; brother, Robert Norris (Norma Ruth) Johnson; sisters, Vermell Johnson Albert of New Port Richey, Fla.; Betty June Johnson Thorne of Lebanon; sisters-in-law, Ruby Johnson of Oak Ridge, Lucy Johnson of August, Ga. and Dorothy Johnson of Lebanon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gideon Bibles, Lighthouse Christian Camp or the charity or your choice. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.