Robert Lewis Wilkerson

Mr. Wilkerson, age 73, formerly of the Tuckers Crossroads community, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, 2017 in Sumterville, Florida.

Born July 18, 1944 in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Lewis and Annie Ray Stephens Wilkerson and was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jimmy Dale Davis.

Robert was a resident of Florida for the past 49 years and a professional truck driver. He attended Tuckers Crossroads School and Lebanon High School and was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ.

He is survived by his children, Jackie Lewis Wilkerson, Scott Allen Wilkerson, both of Cookeville, Jeffery Lester Wilkerson, and his wife, Karen, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tyler, Rose Mary and Katlin Wilkerson; sister, Shirley Ann Wilkerson Davis; nephew, Gregory Dale Davis; longtime friends, Jackie and June Crawford, Jon and Kim Sanders, and their son, Luke, all of Lebanon.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

