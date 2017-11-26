Inez Dunn Warden

Mrs. Warden, age 93, of Lebanon, died Nov. 25, 2017.

Mrs. Warden was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she taught the 3-year-olds Sunday school class. She worked for Hartmann Luggage, W.E. Stephens Co. and retired from Custom Specialties.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Warden; parents, Alvin Howard Dunn and Sophia Elizabeth Turner Dunn; stepmother, Dahlia Johnson Dunn; sisters: Ruthie Mai Dunn, Mary Frances Winfree; and brother, Edwin Dunn.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (James) Camp; two grandchildren, Sara Lowery, Jeremy Camp; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sara Grace “Gracie” and Grayson Lowery; sister, Juanita (Everett) Carrick; and brother, William Dunn.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.