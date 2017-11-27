Carolyn Allen Bradshaw

Mrs. Bradshaw, age 88 of Hartsville, passed away peacefully at her home Friday morning, Nov. 24, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Judge Robert High Bradshaw; parents, Leonard Alvin Allen and Helen Bush Allen; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Allen King and Lloyd King.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert High “Bob” Bradshaw Jr., of Hermitage, William Allen “Bill” (Jennifer) Bradshaw, of Hartsville; grandchildren, William “Allen” Bradshaw, of Columbus, Ohio, Katherine Ann Bradshaw, of Hartsville; brother, L.A. “Sonny” (Betty Sue) Allen, of Cookeville; sister-in-law, Martha Mann Bradshaw, of Lebanon; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Cookeville High School, attended and graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1952 where she met and married her husband in Cookeville and then later moved to Hartsville. She and her husband co-owned and operated Hartsville Oil Co. and Hartsville Freight Co. until she retired. She was a lifetime member of the Hartsville United Methodist Church and served as Treasurer for the Hartsville United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed traveling and assisting her husband when he was a criminal court judge for the 15th Judicial District. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing bridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartsville United Methodist Church at 224 River St., Hartsville, TN 37074.

The family would like to thank Dr. Roger McKinney and the staff at Family Medical Associates, Kindred Home Health, Asera Care and special caregiver, Mrs. Helen Harper.

Anthony Funeral Home at 337 McMurry Blvd. E. in Hartsville is in charge of arrangements, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com.

