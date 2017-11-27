logo

Obituary

Robert ‘Bubba’ Larkin

Staff Reports • Today at 3:12 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Larkin will be held Thursday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. in the John P. Franklin Funeral Chapel with Dr. Jay P. Trimble officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Larkin, 83, passed away Nov. 25, 2017 in Chattanooga.

He was a skilled construction worker.

Survivors include his sons, Robert (Virginia) Larkins Jr., Robert Jennings; grandchildren, Treneisa (Anthony) Adair, Kendal (Janet) Larkins, Tristaca Larkins, Jonesha Ward; and a host of family and friends.

Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home at 1101 Dodds Ave. in Chattanooga, 423-622-9995.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.