Robert ‘Bubba’ Larkin

Mr. Larkin, 83, passed away Nov. 25, 2017 in Chattanooga.

He was a skilled construction worker.

Survivors include his sons, Robert (Virginia) Larkins Jr., Robert Jennings; grandchildren, Treneisa (Anthony) Adair, Kendal (Janet) Larkins, Tristaca Larkins, Jonesha Ward; and a host of family and friends.

Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home at 1101 Dodds Ave. in Chattanooga, 423-622-9995.

