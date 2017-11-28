Mallie M. Glenn

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Alfred Clark and Hattie Mae Word Clark; husband, Silas M. Glenn; and brothers, Hollien and James Clark.

Survivors include her sons, Douglas Moses Glenn, Paul Alfred Glenn; sister-in-law, Carrie English; nieces, Janie Majors Skaggs, Marsha (Luster) Shreve, Barbara (Charles) Wilcoxson, Sherry and Dora Glenn; first cousins, Jerome (Geraldine) Clark, Pastor Raymond (Cernovia) Burns, Charles Lindon (Jeanette) Smith; devoted cousin and pastor, Elder Dr. Robert (Cassie) Spickard Sr.; cousins, Jeanne Ann Andrews, Pat Hairston; cousins, Anthony Love, Alice; and other relatives, especially the Word, Clark, Glenn, Spickard, Hamilton, Chapel Mothers Board, Hamilton Chapel Church families and many other friends and loved ones.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

