Robert Lee Popwell

Robert Lee “Pops” Popwell was born Dec. 29, 1950 in Daytona, Florida to the late Nettie Mae Popwell and Johnny Popwell Sr. He departed this life Nov. 27, 2017 at the age of 66.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda; three children, Mandice Stokes (Pete), Jesslyn Popwell, Erika Williams; two grandchildren, Zaura and Nialah Stokes; one brother, Johnny (Janis) Popwell; one aunt, Walter Mae Stewart; nieces, Kim, Jean, Joan, Jennifer, Joanna; and two great-nieces, Carmille and Kayla.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

