Dorris C. Parker

Dorris Parker passed away Dec. 7, 2017 at age 83.

Pallbearers will be Joe Huffman, David Edgin, Wes Abell, Blake Edgin, Paul Parker and Roger Nixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Hibdon, T.C. Beard, Bill Beard, Mike Baugh, Judd Sellars, Vincent Johnson, Adam Rowland and the men of Whitley Memorial Baptist Church.

Mr. Parker is survived by his daughters, Kimberley (Joe) Huffman, Cheryl (David) Edgin; grandchildren, Kayla (Greg) Bearringer, Blake (Harlee) Edgin; adopted granddaughter, Macey Callender; great-grandchild, Jackson Bearringer; and grand-dog, Dixie.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion C. Parker; parents, Marvin and Bessie Parker; sister, Dean Foster; brother-in-law, Roscoe Foster; and grand-dog, Princess Parker.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Poplar Team of Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

