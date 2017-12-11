logo

Obituary

Geraldine ‘Jerri’ Reese

Staff Reports • Dec 11, 2017 at 3:03 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Reese will be Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Mike Potts officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from noon until the service time. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow the service in Jones Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Reese, age 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday evening, Dec. 10, 2017 at the Hartsville Convalescent Center.

Born Feb. 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Taft and Minnie Belle Sandlin Drivers and was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Reese.

Jerri is survived by her daughter, Michelle Milbauer; granddaughter, Ashley Moore; great-grandchildren, Brian, Alex and Isabelle; "adopted" son, Joe Moore; cousins, Faye Smith, Bobbye Young; and many other cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.