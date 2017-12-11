Geraldine ‘Jerri’ Reese

Mrs. Reese, age 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday evening, Dec. 10, 2017 at the Hartsville Convalescent Center.

Born Feb. 24, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Taft and Minnie Belle Sandlin Drivers and was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Reese.

Jerri is survived by her daughter, Michelle Milbauer; granddaughter, Ashley Moore; great-grandchildren, Brian, Alex and Isabelle; "adopted" son, Joe Moore; cousins, Faye Smith, Bobbye Young; and many other cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

