Iva Gail Lynch

Mrs. Lynch, age 76, of Watertown, died Saturday afternoon Dec. 9, 2017 at her residence.

Born Sept. 29, 1941 in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Doyle and Ellen Revis and was preceded in death by her brother, Doyle Revis.

Gail was a graduate of Rhea County High School and Draughons Business College and was a retired office manager at the Lebanon Housing Authority. She was an accomplished seamstress and attended the Round Lick Baptist Church. Gail will be remembered for her unconditional love and service to her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Lynch; daughters, Terri (Charles) Davis, of Lebanon, Tammy (Steve) Cox, of Watertown, Jodi (Burgess) Grooms, of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Faye Mincey, of Millington.

Pallbearers will be Charles Davis, Steve Cox, Burgess Grooms, Kris Patel, Randy Gwaltney, Randy Lamberson and Gerald Lamberson.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Kindred Hospice team for the love they showed our mom and family.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

