Nannie Sue Johnson

Mrs. Johnson, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Howard Jackson; mother, Mary Crutcher Jackson Johnson; husband, Robert Eugene “Doc” Johnson; sister, Willie Mae Harrison; and brother, William Howard Jackson.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Jan) Johnson, Bobby (Cindy) Johnson; granddaughter, Cindy Barrett; grandson, Stevie (Tammy) Johnson; great-grandson, Chase (Katie Hale) Barrett; and great-granddaughter, Bailey Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson was retired from Bradley Candy Co. and was of the Presbyterian faith.

Pallbearers will be Stevie Johnson, Chase Barrett, Stanley Laine, Ronnie Bates, Floyd Dunnavant and Jack Armstrong.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.