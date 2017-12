Mr. Markwell passed away Dec. 14, 2017.

He is survived by his father, Comer McMillan; brother, Roger (Kim) McMillan; sisters, Joyce (Henry) Verbeke and Dianne Denson; aunts, uncles and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty McMillan; and brother, David Markwell.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.