Obituary

Dimple Mae Hayes

Staff Reports • Today at 2:38 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Hayes will be Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Terry Cathey and Brother Jason Harlin officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon until the service time. Interment will follow the services at Hunter Memorial Park. 

Mrs. Hayes, age 73, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, Jan. 18, 2018 at her residence.

Born March 9, 1944 in Cookeville, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Nola Eller. She was a member of Barton's Creek Baptist Church and a 28-year employee of Toshiba.

Dimple is survived by her husband, Donald R. Hayes, of Watertown; daughter, Sue Shelton, and her husband, Tony, of Lebanon; son, Bill Hayes, of Watertown; sister, Pearl Jones, of Cookeville; nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

