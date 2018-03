Dorothy G. Figgins

She was preceded in death by her parents, John P. and Anna Woods, 11 siblings, and her husband Franklin D. Figgins, Sr.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Gromyko) Weir, Frank “Bubba” (Natasha) Figgins, and Eddie (Julie) Figgins; grandchildren, Gromyko Martin (Alexander) Weir, Montel Weir, Ashton Kirkendoll, Lance League, LaBrice Figgins, Alexis Figgins, Morgan Clark, Madison Figgins, Dyllon Bohanon, Ryan Ladd, Kameron Figgins, and Khloe Figgins; great-grandchildren, Kalianna Hawkins, Cyan League, and Malachi Figgins; brother, Lewis (Ola) Woods; sister, Alberta (James) Carter, play daughter, Carolyn Haynes and many other family and friends.

