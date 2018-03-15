logo

Obituary

Frank William Muller Jr.

Staff Reports • Mar 15, 2018 at 4:24 PM

The family of Col. Muller will receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and on Monday from noon until the time of service. Funeral services, conducted by Reverend Wayne Searcy, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Internment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville will follow the service. 

Col. Muller, 82, passed away on March 14, 2018. He was retired from the United States Army and also as a police officer. He was a member of Whitworth Baptist Church, loved golf and all things military. 

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Muller; parents, Frank William and Thelma Horner Muller Sr.; brothers, Rondald B. Muller and Gary Lynn Muller. 

He is survived by his children, Emily (David) Wittenberg, Frank William (Cindy) Muller III, and Amy Kate Mahoney; grandchildren, Ronnie (Allison) Mallett, Zach (Colleen) Mallett, Olivia Wittenberg, and Jimmy Mahoney; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Mallett; and sister-in-law, Brenda Muller.

Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

 