Frank William Muller Jr.

Col. Muller, 82, passed away on March 14, 2018. He was retired from the United States Army and also as a police officer. He was a member of Whitworth Baptist Church, loved golf and all things military.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Muller; parents, Frank William and Thelma Horner Muller Sr.; brothers, Rondald B. Muller and Gary Lynn Muller.

He is survived by his children, Emily (David) Wittenberg, Frank William (Cindy) Muller III, and Amy Kate Mahoney; grandchildren, Ronnie (Allison) Mallett, Zach (Colleen) Mallett, Olivia Wittenberg, and Jimmy Mahoney; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Mallett; and sister-in-law, Brenda Muller.

Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.