John Wayne Havron

Maya Angelou once wrote, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

That was John Havron’s motto, and he lived his life that way. He always made you feel good. He always made you feel special. He always made you feel important.

John was one of the good guys, truly one of the good guys, thoughtful, generous, respectful, loyal, honorable, loving and kind.

Mr. Havron was born Aug. 11, 1947 and passed away March 15, 2018.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Wilson Havron; father, Horace Anson Havron; brother, Phillip Michael Havron; late wife, Harriet Rice Havron; mother-in-law, Mary Rhodes Rice; and father-in-law, Robert Gallatin Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Dinwiddie Havron; sons, Matthew Wayne (Amanda) Havron, Robert Todd (Kara) Havron; stepchildren, Heather Terese Dinwiddie, William Michael Dinwiddie Jr.; six grandchildren, Grant Alexander Havron, Reagan McKenzie Havron, Gracie Marie Havron, Greta Elizabeth Havron, Graham Kittrell Havron, Annabella Belinda Dinwiddie; brother-in-law, Bobby (Donna) Rice; sister-in- law, Denise Long; and tons of friends.

In lieu of flowers, John would have wanted memorial gifts given to Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee at 1707 Division St., Nashville, TN 37203, online at gildasclubmiddletn.org and the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee at 3833 Cleghorn Ave., Nashville, TN 37215, online at cfmt.org/HavronScholar.

John loved abundantly. He lived honorably. He cared completely, and he will always be missed.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.