Dorris A. Britton

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jessie Carter; daughter Darlene Britton; brother, Robert Carter; and granddaughter, Jaime Britton.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James W. Britton; children, James Edward (Evette) Britton, James Michael (Robbie) Britton, Terry, Karen, Carl and Beverly Britton; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, James (Alberta) Carter; sister-in-law, Martha Mitchell; two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Veronica) Britton, Robert Britton; devoted friend, Rosie Lee Britton; and many other friends and family.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

