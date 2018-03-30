William Lovell ‘Pete’ Newberry

Mr. Newberry, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, passed away March 27, 2018 in Madison.

Pete was born Monday, Feb. 20, 1933 in Nashville to Rex and Anna Mae Newberry. He attended school in Old Hickory and joined the Marines in 1947 and the Army Reserves in 1950, where he retired as an E9. He attended Middle Tennessee State University and became a supervisor at DuPont, where he retired after 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his wife, Mildred, and their dogs.

Pete is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughter and son-in-law, Tom and Venessa Waller; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Newberry; brother, Walter Andrews; granddaughters, Natalie Brown, Chelsea Christman; grandsons, Jesse Waller, Zach Newberry; 11 great- grandchildren; and Wayne Clemmons.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rex; mother and stepfather, Anna Fay and Gene Andrews; son, Clinton; and brother, Richard.

Pete will be missed by many who knew him.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

