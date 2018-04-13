logo

Obituary

JoAnn Floyd

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 4:37 PM

Family visitation for Ms. Floyd will be Tuesday, April 17, 2018 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Brother Burnes Lyons will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Dowell Cemetery in Alexandria. 

Ms. Floyd, age 82, formerly of Alexandria, passed away April 5, 2018 in York, Pennsylvania.  

Survivors include her devoted sons, Nathaniel and Clay (Lori) Floyd; devoted daughter-in-law, Brenda Floyd; sisters, Betty Martin, Mayrene (James) Bates; grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. 

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

