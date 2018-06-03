Gene Thurman

Mrs. Thurman, age 75, of Gallatin, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Mrs. Thurman was born June 3, 1942 in Sandersville to the late William Thomas Jones and Claudean Perry Jones.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Thurman.

She is survived by her sons, Doug (Sherry) Carver, of Mt. Juliet, Johnny (Alice) Carver, of Lebanon; sisters, Willie Dean Heffin, of Lebanon, Barbara Clark, of Bethpage; brother, James Wesley Jones, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; three grandchildren, Kevin Douglas (Lori) Carver, Jonathan Carver, Brandie Carver; and two great-grandchildren, Andrew Carver and Kaylea Carver.

Mrs. Thurman worked for many years at Ross Gear. After she left Ross Gear, she went to work with her husband at their business, Thurman Plumbing and Electric.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffalo Springs Missionary Baptist Church at Old Hwy. 31E, Bethpage, TN 37022.

Online condolences may be submitted at alexanderheritagefh.com. Alexander Family Heritage Funeral Home was honored with arrangements.

