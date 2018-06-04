Debra Darlene Hale

Mrs. Hale, age 57, of Lebanon, died Friday evening at Summit Medical Center.

Born Dec. 27, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Robert Birchett Sr. and Thelma Parks Birchett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Hale Sr.; sister, Judy Gentry; and a brother, Billy Birchett.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Crystal Hale, and her husband, David Lackey; sons, Rodney and Danny Hale; brother, Robert Birchett Jr.; and grandchildren, O'Tek Dre Lackey, Zackary Lee Lackey and Kanoa Lashay Lackey.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

