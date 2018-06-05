Elaine Jones

Mrs. Jones, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Davis; sisters, Ruby Lee VanDynn, Myrtle Lee Atkinson, Minnie C. Ross; and brother, R.C. Davis.

Survived by husband, Ralph Jones; daughters, Melissa (the Rev. Tom) Morgan, Tracy (Pablo) Gutierrez; sisters, Clara B. (James) Walker, Gertrude (A.G.) Thompson; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Jones was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church.

Pallbearers will be Eric Kenney, David Kenney, Mark Kenney, Tony Gutierrez, Jacob Hart and Jordan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Johnson, Caleb Shupp and the Landmark Pentecostal Church men's department.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 500 Hospital Drive, Madison, TN 37115.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

