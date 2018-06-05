Hazel Hackney Stewart

Mrs. Stewart, age 89, of Lebanon, died Monday, June 4, 2018.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. She was also a member of the Village Women’s Club.

Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of the late Roy Powell and Beulah Mai Edge Hackney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clois Stewart; son, Douglas Stewart; and sister, Mildred Webb.

She is survived by her son, Rick (Debbie) Stewart; daughter-in-law, Helen (Vance) Moore; brother, Roy “Pete” Hackney; sisters, Dorothy Waters, Katherine (Eddie) Stanton, Shirley McKee; grandchildren, Stewart (Shannon) Moore, Virgil “Gator” Moore, Holly Moore; great-grandchildren, Joshua Moore, Christian Moore; and many special nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the auditorium Sunday school class at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel at North Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

