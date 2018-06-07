Joel R. Word

Mr. Word, 46, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday at Saint Thomas Health Rutherford.

He is the son of the late Lester A. Word and the late Annie Margaret Whitley-Word.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted brother, Howard E. Word, along with aunts, uncles and other family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

