Betty G. Higgins

Betty Higgins passed away July 20, 2018 at age 83.

Mrs. Higgins was a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening, canning and quilting.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Renee) Higgins, Chris (Kim) Higgins; grandchildren, Carter Higgins, Justin Higgins, Misti Sharpe, Kayla Rose; great-grandchildren, Hayden Higgins, Eli Sharpe, Peyton Sharpe, Colton Sharpe; and sisters, Salley (Mike) Clark and Inez Bouldin.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, J.W. Higgins; parents, Allie Evett, Rufus Carter Talley; sister, Flora Lou Lacey; and brothers, Carl Talley, Bill Talley, Joe Talley and J.B. Talley.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

