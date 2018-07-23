logo

Obituary

Darrell Bond

Staff Reports • Jul 23, 2018 at 4:28 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Bond are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Danny Sellars officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell’s friends at Piedmont Gas. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 24 from 4-9 p.m. and Wednesday, July 25 from noon until the service time. 

Mr. Bond, age 57 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 23, 2018.

He was a loving husband and father. Darrell enjoyed fishing, working and taking care of people.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Virginia Bond; children, Jesse Hulse, Amber Bond, Allison (Larry) Yocom; siblings, Beverly (Roy) Gunter, Eva Denson, Delores (Johnny) Heady, Debbie Bates; sister-in-law, Pam (Mark) Spalding; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Samie Bond; brothers, Terry Bond, Butch Bond, Donald “Donnie” Bond, Robin Bond, Stevie Bond; and sister, Betty Collins.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

