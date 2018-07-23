Paul Byron Franck

Mr. Franck, age 49, of Milton, died Friday morning, July 20, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.

Born Jan. 13, 1969 in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was the son of Kathleen Berry Brown and Jim Brown. Paul was a quality lab technician for Nissan.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Hayward Franck; children, Megan Bradley, Logan Baker, both of Michigan, Alexis Franck, of Lebanon; mother and father, Kathleen and Jim Brown, of Florida; mother-in-law, Karen Farwell, of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Michelle (Troy) Young, Rebecca (Richard) Schroder, Rachel (Joe) Wall; nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.