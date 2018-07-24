Lanham Turney Preston

Lanham Turney “L.T.” Preston, 71, died July 23, 2018.

He was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Lebanon, the child of the late Felix Turney Preston and Reba Jewell Howell Preston (Charles) Sheetz. He was a 1964 graduate from Lebanon High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. His career was spent in sales and sales management with medical companies. One of his greatest satisfactions was identifying and mentoring new salespeople. He was an active member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and on the board of trustees. He was a member of the Andrew Crockett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, honoring his ancestor Henry Turney, who was among the defenders of Fort Nashborough. His friends and family were the light of his life, which he lived with tremendous passion. He will be remembered for his positive attitude and for the smiles he had for all he knew.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne Steele Preston; his daughter, Victoria Lynn Preston (Josh) Watson, of Nolensville; and his two precious grandsons who share his name and love, Jack Preston Watson and Samuel Turney Watson. He is also survived by his stepsister, Debbie Sheetz (Rick) Stewart, of Lebanon, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Josh Watson, Tom Steele, Michael Steele, Les Mayfield, William Mayfield and David Abbott.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center or the charity of your choice.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements, 615-794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.

