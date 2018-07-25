Ethelyne Farris

Mrs. Farris, age 90, of Detroit, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Born and raised in Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Ollie and Irene Hayes Word and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John C. "J.C." Farris.

She was the loving mother of Johnnie (Drema) Farris, Nyelene (Ken) Elwartoski, the late Ronnie (Abbie) Farris, the late Donnie (Carol) Farris, Lonnie (Debbie) Farris, Connie Farris, Christine (John) Seppala; sister, Norma Jean (William) Armstrong; brothers, Willie (Karen) Word, Richard (Cynthia) Word; and the late Jeanette and Joe Graves.

She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

