Mr. Grimes, 82, of Cecilia, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at his home.

He was a native of Larue County and a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. He was retired from Kentucky Galvanizing and farming.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Pauline Jent Grimes; his parents, Frank D. and Donna Pauline Lawson Grimes; two sons, Donald W. Grimes, Paul D. Grimes Jr.; and a sister, Evelyn Kendall.

He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Mona) Grimes, of Cecilia, Gary L. (Wendy) Grimes, of Lebanon; one daughter, Patricia A. (Howard) Basham, of Irvington; two sisters, Wanda Stamper, of Cecilia, Deborah Blair, of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Chris, Tina, John, Erica, Keshia, Austin, Andrew, Ashley; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at brownfuneral.com.

