Jimmy Morris

Mr. Morris, age 80, of the Greenvale community, died Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Born March 1, 1938 in DeKalb County, he was the son of the late Charley and Vena Chumley Morris and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Morris; son, Mark Owen Morris; brother, Tommy Ray Morris; and sister, Dorothy Jean Nevilles.

Jimmy was a former employee of the Tennessee Glass Co. and a longtime farmer.

He is survived by his sons, David (Julie) Morris, of Greenvale, Jimmy Ray (Sandra) Morris, of Joelton; grandchildren, Lauren Morris, Ashley (Nathan) Manaugh, Andrea and Zachery Morris, Daryl Morris, Angela Parrish, Jessica Crouch; and great-grandchild, Ryley Morris.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

