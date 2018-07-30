Shawna Lynn Jennings

Shawna Jennings passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at age 46.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Shipper, John Williams, Brandon Sutton, Kolby Mullins, Trey McQuary, Dennis Tacker, John Davis and Micheal Phillips.

Ms. Jennings provided childcare in her home and was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of God. She loved motorcycles, sharing time with family, being on the lake and shopping.

She is survived by her children, Easton Gage Ferrell, Avery Grant Ferrell; father, Richard (Susan) Beadle; mother, Patsy (Joe) Newman; brother, Michael Beadle; grandparents, Ara Christian, Kenneth Rogers; special friend, William Shipper; father to children, Wayne Ferrell; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clyde and Lela Beadle; and maternal grandparent, Eugene Neely.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

