Obituary

Johnnie Freeman Saddler Sr.

Staff Reports • Jul 31, 2018 at 2:00 PM

Visitation for Mr. Saddler will be Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. until noon with the funeral to follow at Corona First Baptist Church at 2703 Harkreader Road in Mt. Juliet. Dr. Bobby Sanders will serve as eulogist, and Travis Butler will officiate.  

Mr. Saddler, 90, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, July 29, 2018. 

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Jackson Saddler; children, Reuben (Gloria) Jones, of Milwaukee, Joyce (Roy) Bragg, Johnny (Debra) Saddler Jr., LaVonzale Saddler, Stevie Saddler, Felicia (Larry) Campbell, all of Mt Juliet; and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Saddler Funeral Home and Crematory at 130 Trousdale Ferry Road in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9494.

