Madelyn Martin Moore

Mrs. Moore, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at Southern Manor.

Born April 17, 1927 in the Martha community of Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Luther Grover and Mai Shepherd Martin Sr. She was a 1944 graduate of Lebanon High School, where she was voted Miss Lebanon High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church and an agent at Al Phillips Insurance Agency in Nashville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Moore; sisters, Helen Hoffman, Edna Simms, Jean Bass, Ruth Hawkins, Dr. Mary Douglas Martin; and two brothers, L.G. Martin Jr. and Raymond Martin.

She is survived by her seven children, James H. (Cynthia Cash) Moore, Col. Stephen (Toni Thorne) Moore, Martin (Helen Carter) Moore, Georgeanne (John W.) Smith, David H. Moore, Randall A. Moore, Scott W. Moore; seven grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

