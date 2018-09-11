Bill Witcher

Mr. Witcher, age 71, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born Oct. 20, 1946 in Sumner County, he is the son of the late Tommy and Atha Aldridge Witcher. He retired from Hartmann Luggage and was a member of the Church of the Bellwood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evie Pulley Witcher; stepdaughter, Nancy Moore; stepson, Terry Bryant, sisters, Ruth Johnson, Rose Artist Black, Dorothy Wright; and brothers, David, Clarence and Tommy Witcher Jr.

He is survived by his three children, William (Vickie) Witcher Jr., Theodore Witcher, Kim (Danny) Stephens; stepson, Wayne (Charlene) Bryant; son-in-law, Bill Moore; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

